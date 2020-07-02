Fixing the World Trade Crisis after coronavirus

Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 08:01 Hits: 3

With threats to international commerce mounting even before COVID-19 arrived, the pandemic has triggered a decline in trade on a scale not seen since the Great Depression. In the latest installment of CoronaNomics, Ben Chu of The Independent and Lizzie Burden of The Telegraph speak with Peter Mandelson and Hamid Mamdouh about where the crisis is heading, and what solutions may be on offer.

