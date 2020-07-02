The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Fixing the World Trade Crisis after coronavirus

Category: World Hits: 3

With threats to international commerce mounting even before COVID-19 arrived, the pandemic has triggered a decline in trade on a scale not seen since the Great Depression. In the latest installment of CoronaNomics, Ben Chu of The Independent and Lizzie Burden of The Telegraph speak with Peter Mandelson and Hamid Mamdouh about where the crisis is heading, and what solutions may be on offer.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/videos/fixing-the-world-trade-crisis-after-coronavirus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version