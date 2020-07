Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 05:55 Hits: 3

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is due to be briefed on July 2 by senior intelligence officials following reports alleging Russia paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

