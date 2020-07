Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 01:24 Hits: 2

The Trump administration has turned sharply toward economic nationalism. It attacks and undermines the World Trade Organization, NATO, and the UN. Trump and other top officials explicitly insult many world…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/u-s-global-capitalist-leadership-of-the-last-50-years-is-now-in-decline/