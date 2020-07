Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 08:04 Hits: 3

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to turn Istanbul's world-famous tourist site into a mosque. He is trying to score points with Turkish voters, but his plans have encountered considerable resistance.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-s-hagia-sophia-becomes-a-political-battleground/a-54018499?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf