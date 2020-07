Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 04:09 Hits: 3

Turkey's top court will deliver a critical verdict Thursday on whether Istanbul's emblematic landmark and former church Hagia Sophia can be redesignated as a mosque, a ruling which could inflame tensions with the West.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200702-turkey-hagia-sophia-mosque-museum-mustafa-kemal-ataturk-unesco