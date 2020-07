Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 05:06 Hits: 2

Australia is actively considering providing safe haven to Hong Kong residents in response to China's sweeping new security law, it said Thursday, a move likely to further inflame tensions with Beijing.

