Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 06:36 Hits: 4

The United Kingdom said China's imposition of a security law on Hong Kong was a "clear and serious" violation of the 1984 Joint Declaration and that London would offer around 3 million residents of the former colony a path to British citizenship.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/hong-kong-china-security-law-uk-treaty-violation-12891254