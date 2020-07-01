Rudy Giuliani releases audio of Biden in Ukraine that shows Biden … was telling the truth all along

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 15:25 Hits: 3

What was the most important story in the world? Was it emails? Server? Something to do with mustard? Oh, yeah. This:

Last week, a Ukrainian lawmaker who was once affiliated with a pro-Russian political party and has met with Giuliani released 10 edited snippets of what appeared to be Biden’s official vice presidential phone calls with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in 2016.

Joe Biden once talked to someone in Ukraine. It’s important because Donald Trump was impeached for trying to suborn perjury from Ukrainian officials in order to obtain statements that could be used against Biden. Of course, a few things have happened since then: The police murder of George Floyd and a sea change in attitudes about policing. News that Trump completely ignored a scheme by Russia to solicit the murder of American troops in Afghanistan. A pandemic in which 129,000 Americans have died. So naturally this is the perfect time for Rudy Giuliani to begin releasing edited snippets in an effort to make it seem like Biden did … really, who the hell cares?

The Washington Post report on this breaking news makes it absolutely clear that this isn’t a matter of any news being broken. Or of Biden doing anything wrong. Instead, after months of trying to find some evidence, any at all, that supports a ludicrous conspiracy theory that inverts the actual order of events—and, it shouldn’t be forgotten, also includes a bonus section about Hillary’s email server.

That evidence, being nonexistent, has proven rather difficult to find. But at this point, Giuliani isn’t going to let that kind of detail get in his way. Instead, Giuliani is taking a page from Trump’s friend Mark Burnett and is creating Biden’s “crimes” the same way they make villains on Survivor: In the editing room. Rather than releasing a recording of Biden’s 2016 phone call with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Giuliani has issued a series of 10 carefully edited “snippets.”

If Giuliani’s videos have failed to dislodge Trump’s latest Russians scandal, the quest for racial justice, or the mounting death toll from the headlines, that might be because of a few issues:

There’s nothing in the snippets that Biden hasn’t already said. He insisted on the firing of a corrupt prosecutor before he would agree to supporting aid for Ukraine.

The authenticity of the recordings “could not be verified” and the files “appear heavily edited.”

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has called the recordings fake.

The guy who is Giuliani’s source on this scoop is a pro-Russian Ukrainian lawmaker who studied under the KGB in Moscow.

Still, don’t be surprised if these recordings feature heavily in Trump’s upcoming tweets. That’s because One America News—the network Trump watches when he’s convinced Fox News has joined the Deep State—has announced it will run a whole series of reports, carefully milking each hand-crafted segment of edited audio like a precious pygmy goat. And it’s absolutely clear that once OAN has finished their analysis, they’ll have zero impact on either the election or the national conversation going forward. But it will keep Trump entertained, and really, that’s the only reason they exist.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1957262