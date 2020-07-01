Fox News host Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct investigation

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 18:20 Hits: 4

Fox News’ host Ed Henry has been let go from the right-wing propaganda network following what an internal memo called “investigative findings.” According to Fox News, on June 25 the company received a complaint from a former employee’s attorney detailing “willful sexual misconduct” on the part of Henry, years ago. According to Fox, Henry was suspended from on-air reporting until they were able to “independently investigate the claims.” The memo was signed by Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and president Jay Wallace, and didn’t go into any more detail.

The 48-year-old Henry has been Fox News’ chief White House correspondent since 2011, after working in a similar capacity at CNN for six years. Henry had been moved over to co-anchor the Fox morning news show America’s Newsroom, this past December. Fox News says his position will be filled by “rotating news anchors.” Henry was suspended from on-air activities for more than three months in 2016, after an extramarital affair he had was exposed in In Touch magazine.

