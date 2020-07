Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 08:38 Hits: 0

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov "to uphold fundamental rights" and veto laws recently approved by parliament that "violate the country's human rights obligations."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/hrw-urges-kyrgyz-president-to-veto-controversial-bills/30698172.html