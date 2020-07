Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 10:05 Hits: 0

Ruhollah Zam, an Iranian opposition journalist and activist whose online work helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017, has been sentenced to death for his actions following what Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called a “grossly unfair” trial.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iranian-journalist-sentenced-to-death-for-role-in-protests/30698329.html