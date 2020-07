Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 11:14 Hits: 0

The Taliban says it has held a video conference call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during which the militant group reaffirmed its commitment to the peace process in Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/taliban-reaffirms-commitment-to-us-deal-in-call-with-pompeo/30698457.html