Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 14:54 Hits: 0

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britain's economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200630-build-build-build-uk-s-johnson-unveils-plan-to-beat-covid-19-slump