Researcher defends Chinese Uighur birth control report

Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020

A Chinese government policy of forced sterilisation has led to a steep decline in birth rates among the country’s Uighur community, a researcher has claimed. Adrian Zens, senior fellow at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, says he based his report on Chinese government documents, family planning documents, reports and witness testimonies, describing the policy as ‘drastic, horrific and unprecedented’.

