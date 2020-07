Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 11:06 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The World Health Organisation (WHO) is coordinating with the Chinese authorities to hold a proper assessment on a new strain of the H1N1 swine flu that was reportedly spreading among pig farm workers in that country.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/07/01/who-coordinating-with-china-to-assess-new-swine-flu-strain