Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 19:16 Hits: 0

KINGSTON: Jamaica has suspended the use of a badge representing one of the highest British royal honours after anti-racism protesters decried its imagery of a white angel standing on the head of Satan depicted as a chained man with dark skin. Protesters in Jamaica and elsewhere have likened the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jamaica-suspends-british-royal-insignia-anti-racism-protests-12887928