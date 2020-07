Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 19:52 Hits: 0

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights chief said on Tuesday (Jun 30) that up to 10,000 people had fled their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state after what she described as heavy fighting in the past week between government troops and ethnic insurgents. The UN Refugee Agency (UNCHR) and the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/un-rights-chief-10000-flee-myanmar-army-operations-12888006