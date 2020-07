Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 16:28 Hits: 0

Ruhollah Zam, an Iranian journalist whose online work helped inspire the 2017 economic protests, was sentenced to death on June 30. Mr. Zam was convicted of "corruption on Earth," a charge used in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran's government.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/0630/Iran-journalist-sentenced-to-death-over-2017-protest-work?icid=rss