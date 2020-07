Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 09:51 Hits: 6

Belarus's Supreme Court has upheld the appeal of a death-row inmate and annulled his sentence in a murder case, a very rare move in the tightly controlled state led by autocratic President Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

