Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 10:41 Hits: 5

Businesswoman Lauren Boebert, who runs a gun-themed restaurant where servers openly carry firearms, has defeated Colorado Rep. Scott Tipton in a stunning upset in Tuesday’s Republican primary. With most votes…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/a-qanon-supporter-just-ousted-a-congressman-in-a-massive-upset-creating-an-enormous-headache-for-the-gop/