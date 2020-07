Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 13:40 Hits: 0

In a highly controversial move, Israel may soon begin the process of declaring sovereignty over parts of the occupied territory. It could set back a two-state solution by years and trigger another war in the region.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-will-israel-s-west-bank-annexation-plans-mean-for-the-region/a-53996910?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf