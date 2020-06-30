Special edition: African advancement and the consequences of colonialism

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 16:48 Hits: 0

While the murder of George Floyd in the United States has revived anti-racism movements around the world, it has also stirred up the painful history of colonialism. In this special edition, FRANCE 24 takes a look at the history behind the tumultuous relationship between Europe and Africa. Reports from South Africa, Nigeria, Cameroon and DR Congo explore the complicated collective memory of former colonial powers and the nations they controlled.

