The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Special edition: African advancement and the consequences of colonialism

Category: World Hits: 0

While the murder of George Floyd in the United States has revived anti-racism movements around the world, it has also stirred up the painful history of colonialism. In this special edition, FRANCE 24 takes a look at the history behind the tumultuous relationship between Europe and Africa. Reports from South Africa, Nigeria, Cameroon and DR Congo explore the complicated collective memory of former colonial powers and the nations they controlled. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20200630-special-edition-how-the-legacy-of-european-colonialism-is-shaping-africa-s-future

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version