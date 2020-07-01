Food insecurity hits middle class amid Lebanon’s economic crisis

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 09:29 Hits: 2

Lebanon’s economic downturn has caused food insecurity for poor and middle class families, who are finding it difficult to afford staples such as bread, butter and cooking oil. Local collectives are distributing free meals in Beirut, but the devaluation of Lebanon’s currency makes it hard to obtain vital ingredients like rice and lentils. FRANCE 24’s Leila-Molana Allen reports.

