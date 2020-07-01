Family films moment Turkish air strike hits Iraq's Kurdish population

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 09:50 Hits: 4

A video filmed on June 25 captures the horror of air strikes on Iraq’s Kurdish population. The footage shows a family with two toddlers playing in the river near a picnic area. They are all laughing and splashing when, all of a sudden, a piercing noise cuts through the air and a projectile lands in the water, just a few centimetres from one of the children. The family panics, rushing to get out of the water. None of the people shown in the video were physically injured in the attack.

