Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 17:13 Hits: 0

In the Mideast, haggling is a sport: If you’re agile enough, you win. During the pandemic, to stay safe, you can shop remotely. But what fun is that?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2020/0630/Pandemic-pricing-Are-Mideast-markets-losing-the-art-of-the-deal?icid=rss