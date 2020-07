Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 08:39 Hits: 4

With hopes of a sharp rebound from the pandemic-induced recession quickly fading, policymakers should pause and take stock of what it will take to achieve a sustained recovery. The most urgent policy priorities have been obvious since the beginning, but they will require hard choices and a show of political will.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid-2020-recession-how-to-respond-by-joseph-e-stiglitz-2020-06