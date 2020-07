Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 00:27 Hits: 3

Harking back to the embarrassing days of Gov. Rick “Oops” Perry, my state of Texas is once again saddled with a Republican gubernatorial goober. Greg Abbott is this guy’s name,…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/the-gops-grotesque-plan-to-cope-with-covid-19/