Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 01:17 Hits: 3

US Democrat Joe Biden said Tuesday he will not hold presidential campaign rallies during the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented declaration that stands in stark contrast with Donald Trump who has already held large campaign gatherings.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200701-biden-says-will-not-hold-campaign-rallies-due-to-pandemic