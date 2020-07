Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 07:06 Hits: 3

U.S. President Donald Trump should consider imposing new economic sanctions on Russia if reports alleging that Moscow paid the Taliban bounties to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan are true, Democrats who were briefed on the matter said.

