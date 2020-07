Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 01:21 Hits: 2

Weeks after President Donald Trump said he would hold his convention speech in Florida in response to North Carolina’s coronavirus restrictions, the host city of Jacksonville imposed a requirement for face coverings…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/trumps-dreams-of-a-mask-free-nominating-convention-are-suddenly-in-doubt/