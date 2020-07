Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 01:32 Hits: 3

Senate Republicans are once again caught between their allegiance to Donald Trump and their traditional opposition to Russia—now with the added practice of Taliban paying militants to kill U.S. troops. Republicans are…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/07/republicans-desperate-efforts-to-deflect-blame-from-trump-over-russias-bounties-look-pathetic/