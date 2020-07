Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 01:34 Hits: 3

The governor of the southern US state of Mississippi signed a bill Tuesday removing the Confederate battle standard from the state flag, after nationwide protests drew renewed attention to symbols of the United States' racist past.

