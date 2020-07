Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 01:45 Hits: 3

Hong Kong police made their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China's central government, arresting at least two protesters Wednesday for carrying flags and signs calling for Hong Kong's independence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200701-hong-kong-marks-handover-anniversary-as-controversial-national-security-law-comes-into-force