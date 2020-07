Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 02:24 Hits: 3

Russian President Vladimir Putin's main political project of the year — a constitutional vote that would allow him to extend his rule until 2036 — drew closer to completion as Russia held a nationwide ballot on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200701-russians-set-to-back-reforms-allowing-putin-to-stay-in-power