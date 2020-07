Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 05:57 Hits: 3

Germany takes over the European Union's six-month presidency Wednesday, with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel staking her legacy on a massive economic recovery plan to help the bloc cope with the coronavirus fallout.

