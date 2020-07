Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 05:24 Hits: 3

Authorities will lock down around 300,000 people in suburbs north of Melbourne for a month from late on Wednesday to contain the risk of infection after two weeks of double-digit rises in new coronavirus cases in Australia's second most populous state.

