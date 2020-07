Category: World Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 08:18 Hits: 3

Greece on Wednesday reopened flights to its flagship island destinations as it raced to salvage a portion of the annual tourism season that is vital to its economy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/greece-reopens-islands-to-flights-in-bid-to-save-tourism-season-12889496