Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 21:49 Hits: 3

Chief Justice Roberts’ opinion on abortion adds to a throughline in his jurisprudence indicating conservative goals have to meet base legal standards.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2020/0630/Principle-over-politics-Why-Chief-Justice-Roberts-upheld-abortion-rights?icid=rss