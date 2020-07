Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 13:52 Hits: 1

The European Union's proposed recovery fund to counter the pandemic's economic fallout seems destined to leave the majority in every member state worse off. Finance will again be protected, if badly, while workers are left to foot the bill through new rounds of austerity.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/covid19-economic-recovery-class-war-by-yanis-varoufakis-2020-06