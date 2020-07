Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 14:50 Hits: 1

We have yet to identify the best explanations for countries’ varying success in controlling the pandemic, which obviously is enormously valuable when designing public-health strategies with potentially huge consequences. But knowledge does not advance just by formulating plausible hypotheses.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/combating-covid19-requires-rapid-data-gathering-and-analysis-by-ricardo-hausmann-2020-06