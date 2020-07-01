Live coverage: June 30, 2020 primaries

Category: World Hits: 5
Colorado, Oklahoma, and Utah are holding downballot primaries tonight, and we’ll be liveblogging the results. Due to the coronavirus, many voters are choosing to vote by mail, and each state has different deadlines for the return of mail ballots. As a result, we may not know the final results for some races for several days or more.
Resources: Guide to key races| Cheat-sheet
OKLAHOMA: First polls of the night closed just a minute or two ago in the Sooner State, where we are paying a particularly close eye on two races. One is a statewide initiative to push for an expansion of Medicaid, a measure opposed by the usual suspects like Americans for Prosperity, as well as the state’s far-right Republican Governor, Kevin Stitt. Supporters have poured money in here, so that should be a good one to watch: energy vs. inertia. At the Congressional level, all eyes is on the OKC metro area, where Republicans will decide (barring a runoff, which could happen here) which candidate will attempt to seize this seat back from Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn, arguably the biggest upset winner of 2018.
A reminder, before things get heavy. In this age of early voting and vote-by-mail, “precincts reporting” has been rendered essentially meaningless. We here at Daily Kos Elections will start reporting results when we reach 5000 net votes in a House primary, or in a statewide election, 5000 votes multiplied by the number of districts in the state (so...25,000 votes for Oklahoma, 35,000 for Colorado, etc.).
OK-05 (R): Ah! The beauty of early votes! We have about 15,000 primary votes tallied, and the aforementioned possibility of a runoff looks, in the early going, like a probability. As expected, state legislator Stephanie Bice and self-funder Terry Neese are at the front of the field, each with 31 percent (Neese is ahead by an insignificant 42 votes). Bice and Neese are way ahead of businessman David Hill, who has just 16 percent. You’ll be shocked to learn that Shelli Landon (yes...that Shelli Landon) is in second-to-last place, with just 1.8 percent of the vote.
OKLAHOMA: Meanwhile, with about 100,000 votes tallied statewide, we’re seeing landslide popular support (yes! even in uber-red Oklahoma!) for Medicaid expansion. Question 802, which would expand Medicaid to at least 200,000 Oklahomans, is passing with 75% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA: Medicaid expansion (Question 802) continues to lead with more votes tallied, but there is a definite erosion in support. What was a 75-25 lead has narrowed to 65-35. It might be instructive at this point to look at the raw vote margin, to see if it, too, is narrowing. Right now, the raw vote margin is a tick over 55,000 votes. With the OK-05 race almost certainly headed to runoff and the Senate primaries a foregone conclusion (both incumbent GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe and Democratic challenger Abby Broyles are cruising), this has become the race to watch in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA: It’s worth noting, when looking at the Medicaid expansion initiative, that very few of the walk-up precincts are reporting from either Oklahoma (OKC) or Tulsa counties. That might explain the erosion, as smaller (and far redder) turf is comprising an outsized amount of the recent tallies.
Polls have now closed in Colorado, where all eyes will be on the Democratic primary to take on uber-vulnerable Republican Sen. Cory Gardner in November. There are also a couple of House primaries we’ll be keeping at least one eye on.
OK-05: Far too few votes to make an official call, but as mentioned when the first votes dropped, a runoff seems to be far-and-away the most likely outcome here. Self-funding businesswoman Terry Neese leads with 32% of the vote, with state legislator Stephanie Bice a close second with 29% of the vote. It’s a long way back to businessman David Hill in third place (16%).
CO-Sen (D): Well...this might get interesting. Colorado is a vote-by-mail state, so the tally comes fairly quick. How quick? We already have over 170,000 votes tallied in this Democratic primary. Former Gov. John Hickenlooper, long considered the betting favorite, only leads Andrew Romanoff, the former state House speaker, by a 54-46 margin.
OKLAHOMA: The Medicaid expansion initiative (Question 802) continues to tighten as more votes are tallied. With a total of around 260,000 votes tallied, the initiative is still passing, but by a far narrower (58-42) margin. What’s more: the raw vote lead for the measure is also eroding, having dropped now to a tick under 43,000 votes.
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1957211