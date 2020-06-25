Repair Revive: Rev. William Barber on Fighting Racism, Poverty, Climate Change, War Nationalism

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 12:45 Hits: 0

The Poor People’s Campaign offered a counterpoint to President Trump’s sparsely attended Tulsa campaign rally with a mass digital gathering that unveiled a policy platform to spur “transformative action” on five key issues of systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and the threat of religious nationalism. “We have to repair and revive,” says Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign. “That has to be a part of if we’re truly going to ever be the democracy we claim to be on paper.”

