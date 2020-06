Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 13:09 Hits: 4

A new virus discovered during a study on Chinese pig farms could become a potential "pandemic virus," according to researchers. Antibody tests also revealed that over 10% of pig farmers had already been infected by it.

