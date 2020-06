Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 08:50 Hits: 3

Britain has imposed a stringent lockdown on the English city of Leicester following a local flare-up of the novel coronavirus just as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to nudge the United Kingdom back to normality.

