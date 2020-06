Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 13:33 Hits: 5

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc will allocate 2%, or about $100 million (81.3 million pounds), of its cash holdings to financial institutions and organizations that directly support African American communities in the United States, the streaming giant said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/06/30/netflix-to-spend-about-100-million-to-support-african-american-communities