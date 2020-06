Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 08:53 Hits: 3

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans to spend the economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis with a speech on Tuesday promising to fast-track 5 billion pounds (US$6.15 billion) of infrastructure investment.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-pm-johnson-s-answer-to-covid-19-downturn---build--build--build--12886210