Category: World Published on Monday, 29 June 2020 18:01 Hits: 0

In the wake of George Floyd's death, American Muslims have accelerated efforts to address issues of racism in their communities through honest conversation and activism.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2020/0629/For-Muslim-Americans-a-moment-of-deep-reflection-after-Floyd?icid=rss