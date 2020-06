Category: World Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 10:31 Hits: 3

The poor and vulnerable are already suffering the most from the COVID-19 pandemic; they must not be left to carry the economic burden of rescue packages as well. It is time for those who have the most – and have long avoided paying their fair share – to start pulling their weight.

