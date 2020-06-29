The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As Supreme Court Blocks Louisiana's Anti-Choice Law, Reproductive Rights Groups Breathe Sigh of Relief—and Prepare for Continued Fight

Julia Conley, staff writer
Reproductive rights groups on Monday expressed relief after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a restrictive anti-choice law in Louisiana, the latest state regulation blocking access to abortion care to be rejected by the high court.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/06/29/supreme-court-blocks-louisianas-anti-choice-law-reproductive-rights-groups-breathe?cd-origin=rss

