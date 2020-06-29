The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Massive Case of Denial: COVID Surges in US, Tops 10M Globally, as Pence Touts Remarkable Progress

Category: World Hits: 0

As coronavirus cases top 10 million worldwide and spikes are being reported in 36 states, Vice President Mike Pence has touted “truly remarkable progress” on the pandemic. “This has just been a massive case of denial, of idiotic government policy, of the lack of any strategic planning, any really specific strategic goal,” Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett says of the response to the pandemic. “We’re in very, very dire straits right now.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/6/29/laurie_garrett_coronavirus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version